MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

