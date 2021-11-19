Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

