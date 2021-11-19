Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $342.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

