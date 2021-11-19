Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 300,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $342.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

