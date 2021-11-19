Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.4%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.86. 16,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,236,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

