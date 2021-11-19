Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Up 35.2% in October

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

