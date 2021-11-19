Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iRobot worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $118,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $88.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

