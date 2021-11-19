Millennium Management LLC Purchases 73,858 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,858 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Par Pacific worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,491. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

