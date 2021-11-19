Millennium Management LLC Sells 793,343 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 26.1% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 135,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

