Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

