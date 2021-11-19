Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Dj Monagle III Sells 8,600 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

