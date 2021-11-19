Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Minim news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,759 shares of company stock worth $56,641. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINM. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of MINM opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.19. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minim will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MINM. B. Riley cut their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

