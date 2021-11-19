MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 7.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 12,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 712,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.