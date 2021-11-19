Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $42.79 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,773,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

