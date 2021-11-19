Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.30 and last traded at $143.25. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 492,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

