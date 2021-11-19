Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.14 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $214.69 million and $27.14 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00004781 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

