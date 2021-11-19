Mirrored Apple Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.67 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $202,872.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $162.05 or 0.00280142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 127,544 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

