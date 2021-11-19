Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $689.74 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $126,394.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $689.74 or 0.01186694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 26,219 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

