Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Up 6.8%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Mirvac Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

