Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Trading Up 0.6%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

MBPFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

