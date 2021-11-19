Mithril Price Hits $0.0638 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $63.80 million and $166.86 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00228206 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

