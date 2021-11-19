Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading Up 28%

Shares of Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) were up 28% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 23,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 32,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

