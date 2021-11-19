Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $388,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $253,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $468,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,316,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.