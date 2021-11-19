Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Molina Healthcare worth $60,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,655,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $306.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

