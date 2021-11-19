Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

