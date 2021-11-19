Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TAP.A traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. 472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

