Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 791,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 1,155,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,639.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. Moncler has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

