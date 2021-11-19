Monero Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $237.76 or 0.00411655 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $195.06 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,014,104 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

