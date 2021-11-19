Moneywise Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.41. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.29.

