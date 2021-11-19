Moneywise Inc. Has $20.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,220. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

