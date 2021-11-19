Moneywise Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.35. 211,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

