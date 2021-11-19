Moneywise Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 451,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,690. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

