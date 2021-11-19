MONK (MONK) Price Down 7.2% This Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. MONK has a total market cap of $446,389.40 and $746.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012367 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

