Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 14th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. 95,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

