Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 6.9%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
