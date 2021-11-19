Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $340.03 on Exchanges

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $340.03 or 0.00578197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $796.08 million and $34.79 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver's total supply is 10,159,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,341,175 coins.

