Morgan Stanley Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE ARNC opened at $31.53 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

