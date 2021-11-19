Morgan Stanley Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Equal Weight

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $138.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,969.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,987 shares of company stock valued at $205,680,283. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

