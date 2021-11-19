Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $95.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. 144,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

