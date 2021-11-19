Morgan Stanley Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $660.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

