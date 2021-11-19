Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 23,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.5196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

