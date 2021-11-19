Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.04. 123,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,212,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moxian by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moxian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

