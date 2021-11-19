MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €215.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €214.79 ($252.69).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €186.80 ($219.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €202.03. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.99. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

