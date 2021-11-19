MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.03

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.03 and last traded at $102.15, with a volume of 2898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

MTUAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

