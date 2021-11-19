Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$9.23 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

