MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $8.55. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 54,053 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the second quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

