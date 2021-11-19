Mysterium Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $295,600.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

