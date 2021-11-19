N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NABL. William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $30,773,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.