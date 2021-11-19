N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.
Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at $30,773,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
N-able Company Profile
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.