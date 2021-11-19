N Scott Fine Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

CYTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

