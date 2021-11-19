Name Change Token (NCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $53,124.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,174,479 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

